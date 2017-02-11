Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 11 Feyenoord 2 Groningen 0 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 3 ADO Den Haag 1 Heracles Almelo 2 Roda JC Kerkrade 2 Vitesse Arnhem 0 Willem II Tilburg 2 Friday, February 10 PEC Zwolle 2 NEC Nijmegen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 22 18 3 1 58 12 57 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 21 15 4 2 44 14 49 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 21 13 7 1 37 14 46 ------------------------- 4 Utrecht 21 9 7 5 30 24 34 5 Heerenveen 21 9 6 6 37 25 33 6 Vitesse Arnhem 22 9 6 7 32 27 33 7 AZ Alkmaar 21 8 8 5 36 31 32 ------------------------- 8 Twente Enschede 21 8 6 7 30 29 30 9 Groningen 22 6 8 8 29 30 26 10 Heracles Almelo 22 6 7 9 28 35 25 11 Willem II Tilburg 22 6 7 9 18 26 25 12 NEC Nijmegen 22 6 7 9 22 36 25 13 PEC Zwolle 22 6 5 11 22 42 23 14 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 22 5 4 13 21 36 19 15 Sparta Rotterdam 21 4 6 11 28 38 18 ------------------------- 16 Excelsior 21 4 6 11 25 40 18 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 22 2 11 9 14 29 17 ------------------------- 18 ADO Den Haag 22 5 2 15 18 41 17 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 12 Excelsior v Twente Enschede (1130) Ajax Amsterdam v Sparta Rotterdam (1330) Heerenveen v AZ Alkmaar (1330) PSV Eindhoven v Utrecht (1545)