Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 11
Feyenoord 2 Groningen 0
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 3 ADO Den Haag 1
Heracles Almelo 2 Roda JC Kerkrade 2
Vitesse Arnhem 0 Willem II Tilburg 2
Friday, February 10
PEC Zwolle 2 NEC Nijmegen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 22 18 3 1 58 12 57
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 21 15 4 2 44 14 49
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 21 13 7 1 37 14 46
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 21 9 7 5 30 24 34
5 Heerenveen 21 9 6 6 37 25 33
6 Vitesse Arnhem 22 9 6 7 32 27 33
7 AZ Alkmaar 21 8 8 5 36 31 32
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 21 8 6 7 30 29 30
9 Groningen 22 6 8 8 29 30 26
10 Heracles Almelo 22 6 7 9 28 35 25
11 Willem II Tilburg 22 6 7 9 18 26 25
12 NEC Nijmegen 22 6 7 9 22 36 25
13 PEC Zwolle 22 6 5 11 22 42 23
14 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 22 5 4 13 21 36 19
15 Sparta Rotterdam 21 4 6 11 28 38 18
-------------------------
16 Excelsior 21 4 6 11 25 40 18
17 Roda JC Kerkrade 22 2 11 9 14 29 17
-------------------------
18 ADO Den Haag 22 5 2 15 18 41 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 12
Excelsior v Twente Enschede (1130)
Ajax Amsterdam v Sparta Rotterdam (1330)
Heerenveen v AZ Alkmaar (1330)
PSV Eindhoven v Utrecht (1545)