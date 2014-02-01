Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 1 AZ Alkmaar 2 Groningen 0 Heracles Almelo 1 NAC Breda 2 PEC Zwolle 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Heerenveen 3 ADO Den Haag 0 Friday, January 31 Feyenoord 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax Amsterdam 20 13 4 3 43 17 43 ------------------------- 2 Vitesse Arnhem 21 12 6 3 46 27 42 ------------------------- 3 Twente Enschede 19 10 7 2 44 19 37 4 Feyenoord 21 11 4 6 44 30 37 ------------------------- 5 Heerenveen 21 9 6 6 48 37 33 6 AZ Alkmaar 21 9 3 9 34 34 30 7 PSV Eindhoven 20 8 5 7 36 26 29 8 Groningen 20 7 7 6 37 35 28 ------------------------- 9 PEC Zwolle 21 7 7 7 31 28 28 10 NAC Breda 21 7 4 10 32 38 25 11 Heracles Almelo 21 7 4 10 29 37 25 12 Utrecht 20 7 3 10 28 40 24 13 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 20 6 5 9 29 44 23 14 SC Cambuur 20 6 4 10 21 27 22 15 Roda JC Kerkrade 21 5 7 9 34 46 22 ------------------------- 16 ADO Den Haag 21 6 2 13 25 48 20 17 RKC Waalwijk 20 4 7 9 27 37 19 ------------------------- 18 NEC Nijmegen 20 4 7 9 33 51 19 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 2 Utrecht v Ajax Amsterdam (1130) Twente Enschede v SC Cambuur (1330) NEC Nijmegen v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1330) RKC Waalwijk v PSV Eindhoven (1530)
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8