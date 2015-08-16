Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
Utrecht 1 Heerenveen 1
Heracles Almelo 3 NEC Nijmegen 0
PSV Eindhoven 2 Groningen 0
SC Cambuur 0 Feyenoord 2
Saturday, August 15
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Willem II Tilburg 0
Graafschap Doetinchem 0 PEC Zwolle 3
Excelsior 2 AZ Alkmaar 2
Twente Enschede 1 ADO Den Haag 4
Friday, August 14
Vitesse Arnhem 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
-------------------------
2 Feyenoord 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
-------------------------
3 ADO Den Haag 2 1 1 0 6 3 4
-------------------------
4 PEC Zwolle 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
5 Vitesse Arnhem 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
6 PSV Eindhoven 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
6 Heerenveen 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
8 Heracles Almelo 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
9 Roda JC Kerkrade 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
10 NEC Nijmegen 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
11 Utrecht 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
12 Excelsior 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
13 SC Cambuur 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
14 Groningen 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
15 AZ Alkmaar 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
15 Twente Enschede 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
-------------------------
17 Willem II Tilburg 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation