UPDATE 1-Soccer-Libertadores Cup group 3 results and standings

April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 3 matches on Thursday Thursday, April 13 Emelec (Ecuador) 1 Independiente Medellin (Colombia) 0 River Plate (Argentina) 4 Melgar (Peru) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 2 2 0 0 7 3 6 2 Emelec 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 ------------------------- 3 Melgar 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 ------------------------- 4 Independiente Medelli