March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 6
AZ Alkmaar 2 Excelsior 0
Feyenoord 3 SC Cambuur 1
NEC Nijmegen 1 Heracles Almelo 0
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Vitesse Arnhem 2
Willem II Tilburg 0 Ajax Amsterdam 4
Saturday, March 5
Groningen 0 PSV Eindhoven 3
PEC Zwolle 2 Graafschap Doetinchem 1
Heerenveen 0 Utrecht 4
Friday, March 4
ADO Den Haag 2 Twente Enschede 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 26 20 5 1 67 24 65
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 26 20 4 2 64 16 64
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 26 13 4 9 48 36 43
-------------------------
4 AZ Alkmaar 26 13 4 9 48 39 43
5 Utrecht 26 12 5 9 43 35 41
6 Vitesse Arnhem 26 11 7 8 45 24 40
7 NEC Nijmegen 26 11 6 9 29 29 39
-------------------------
8 PEC Zwolle 26 11 5 10 42 37 38
9 Heracles Almelo 26 11 5 10 34 40 38
10 Groningen 26 9 7 10 30 39 34
11 ADO Den Haag 26 8 9 9 38 40 33
12 Heerenveen 26 9 6 11 36 50 33
13 Twente Enschede 26 9 4 13 37 51 31
14 Roda JC Kerkrade 26 6 10 10 27 39 28
15 Willem II Tilburg 26 5 10 11 28 36 25
-------------------------
16 Excelsior 26 5 7 14 25 46 22
17 SC Cambuur 26 3 7 16 26 61 16
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 26 3 5 18 27 52 14
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation