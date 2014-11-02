Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 2
AZ Alkmaar 3 Excelsior 3
Groningen 1 NAC Breda 0
Utrecht 3 Vitesse Arnhem 1
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Heracles Almelo 3
Willem II Tilburg 1 SC Cambuur 1
Saturday, November 1
Ajax Amsterdam 4 FC Dordrecht 0
Twente Enschede 2 Heerenveen 0
Feyenoord 2 PEC Zwolle 0
PSV Eindhoven 1 ADO Den Haag 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 11 9 0 2 31 8 27
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 11 7 2 2 24 12 23
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 11 6 2 3 17 7 20
-------------------------
4 Twente Enschede 11 4 6 1 19 12 18
5 SC Cambuur 11 4 5 2 18 15 17
6 PEC Zwolle 11 5 2 4 18 16 17
7 Groningen 11 5 2 4 13 17 17
-------------------------
8 Heerenveen 11 4 4 3 15 13 16
9 Willem II Tilburg 11 5 1 5 16 16 16
10 Utrecht 11 5 1 5 16 20 16
11 Vitesse Arnhem 11 4 3 4 27 21 15
12 AZ Alkmaar 11 4 3 4 18 20 15
13 Excelsior 11 3 5 3 16 19 14
14 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 11 3 2 6 15 23 11
15 ADO Den Haag 11 2 4 5 14 18 10
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda 11 2 4 5 14 26 10
17 Heracles Almelo 11 2 0 9 17 27 6
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 11 1 2 8 9 27 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation