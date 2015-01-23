Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday
Friday, January 23
Twente Enschede 2 Heracles Almelo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 18 15 1 2 49 14 46
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 18 13 3 2 45 17 42
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 18 10 4 4 33 16 34
-------------------------
4 PEC Zwolle 18 10 2 6 35 22 32
5 AZ Alkmaar 18 9 4 5 28 25 31
6 Twente Enschede 19 8 7 4 34 24 31
7 SC Cambuur 18 7 6 5 29 27 27
-------------------------
8 Heerenveen 18 6 7 5 23 22 25
9 Groningen 18 6 6 6 19 26 24
10 Willem II Tilburg 18 7 2 9 26 29 23
11 Utrecht 18 7 2 9 31 35 23
12 Vitesse Arnhem 18 5 7 6 35 28 22
13 Excelsior 18 4 8 6 26 36 20
14 ADO Den Haag 18 3 8 7 24 31 17
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 18 4 4 10 22 37 16
-------------------------
16 Heracles Almelo 19 5 1 13 27 41 16
17 NAC Breda 18 3 4 11 17 41 13
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 18 1 4 13 12 44 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 24
SC Cambuur v PSV Eindhoven (1730)
FC Dordrecht v Excelsior (1845)
PEC Zwolle v AZ Alkmaar (1845)
Heerenveen v Vitesse Arnhem (1945)
Sunday, January 25
Ajax Amsterdam v Feyenoord (1130)
Groningen v Utrecht (1330)
NAC Breda v Willem II Tilburg (1330)
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v ADO Den Haag (1545)