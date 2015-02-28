Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 28
AZ Alkmaar 2 Willem II Tilburg 0
Twente Enschede 1 NAC Breda 1
SC Cambuur 1 Heracles Almelo 0
Vitesse Arnhem 2 PEC Zwolle 1
Friday, February 27
FC Dordrecht 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 24 21 1 2 65 19 64
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 24 15 5 4 52 23 50
-------------------------
3 AZ Alkmaar 25 14 5 6 43 33 47
-------------------------
4 Feyenoord 24 13 5 6 41 25 44
5 Vitesse Arnhem 25 11 7 7 46 34 40
6 PEC Zwolle 25 12 3 10 45 33 39
7 Heerenveen 24 10 8 6 38 27 38
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 25 9 8 8 41 37 35
9 SC Cambuur 25 9 6 10 36 38 33
10 Willem II Tilburg 25 9 4 12 32 36 31
11 Groningen 24 7 9 8 29 38 30
12 Utrecht 24 8 4 12 41 45 28
13 ADO Den Haag 24 6 9 9 33 38 27
14 Excelsior 24 5 11 8 32 42 26
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 25 6 5 14 26 45 23
-------------------------
16 Heracles Almelo 25 6 3 16 33 51 21
17 NAC Breda 25 4 7 14 22 49 19
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 25 3 6 16 16 58 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 1
Excelsior v Heerenveen (1130)
Groningen v ADO Den Haag (1330)
Utrecht v Feyenoord (1330)
PSV Eindhoven v Ajax Amsterdam (1545)