Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Ajax Amsterdam 6 Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Graafschap Doetinchem 3 PSV Eindhoven 6
Excelsior 0 Vitesse Arnhem 3
Groningen 2 PEC Zwolle 0
Friday, October 30
Heracles Almelo 2 Willem II Tilburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 11 9 1 1 30 5 28
-------------------------
2 Feyenoord 10 8 1 1 22 10 25
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 11 7 3 1 29 13 24
-------------------------
4 Heracles Almelo 11 8 0 3 21 11 24
5 Vitesse Arnhem 11 6 2 3 26 10 20
6 PEC Zwolle 11 5 2 4 16 16 17
7 Groningen 11 5 2 4 13 15 17
-------------------------
8 NEC Nijmegen 10 4 2 4 10 10 14
9 Utrecht 10 3 4 3 15 15 13
10 Roda JC Kerkrade 11 3 4 4 10 17 13
11 AZ Alkmaar 10 3 3 4 13 15 12
12 Excelsior 11 3 3 5 12 18 12
13 Twente Enschede 10 2 3 5 10 18 9
14 ADO Den Haag 10 1 5 4 14 20 8
15 Heerenveen 10 1 5 4 11 18 8
-------------------------
16 Willem II Tilburg 11 1 4 6 10 16 7
17 SC Cambuur 10 0 6 4 10 26 6
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 11 0 2 9 9 28 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
ADO Den Haag v Feyenoord (1130)
Utrecht v Twente Enschede (1330)
Heerenveen v SC Cambuur (1330)
AZ Alkmaar v NEC Nijmegen (1545)