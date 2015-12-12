Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 12
ADO Den Haag 1 Willem II Tilburg 1
Twente Enschede 2 Graafschap Doetinchem 1
PSV Eindhoven 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 1
SC Cambuur 3 NEC Nijmegen 1
Friday, December 11
Heerenveen 2 Excelsior 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 15 12 2 1 43 9 38
-------------------------
2 Feyenoord 15 11 2 2 35 14 35
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 16 10 5 1 39 17 35
-------------------------
4 Heracles Almelo 15 8 2 5 24 19 26
5 Groningen 15 7 4 4 19 19 25
6 Vitesse Arnhem 15 7 3 5 29 15 24
7 NEC Nijmegen 16 7 3 6 20 18 24
-------------------------
8 PEC Zwolle 15 6 4 5 24 21 22
9 Utrecht 15 6 4 5 25 23 22
10 Heerenveen 16 5 5 6 25 28 20
11 AZ Alkmaar 15 5 3 7 20 24 18
12 ADO Den Haag 16 3 8 5 21 26 17
13 Excelsior 16 4 5 7 19 27 17
14 Roda JC Kerkrade 16 3 7 6 12 27 16
15 Willem II Tilburg 16 3 6 7 21 23 15
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede 16 3 4 9 17 36 13
17 SC Cambuur 16 1 7 8 18 42 10
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 16 1 2 13 14 37 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 13
Utrecht v Ajax Amsterdam (1130)
Groningen v Feyenoord (1330)
PEC Zwolle v AZ Alkmaar (1330)
Heracles Almelo v Vitesse Arnhem (1545)