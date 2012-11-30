PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, November 30 PEC Zwolle 0 VVV-Venlo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 14 11 0 3 49 13 33 ------------------------- 2 Twente Enschede 14 9 4 1 27 9 31 ------------------------- 3 Vitesse Arnhem 14 9 4 1 27 11 31 4 Ajax Amsterdam 14 7 6 1 33 17 27 ------------------------- 5 Feyenoord 14 8 3 3 28 18 27 6 Utrecht 14 6 4 4 18 16 22 7 NEC Nijmegen 14 6 4 4 22 24 22 8 ADO Den Haag 14 4 7 3 25 23 19 ------------------------- 9 Heracles Almelo 14 4 6 4 31 28 18 10 RKC Waalwijk 14 4 5 5 20 18 17 11 Groningen 14 4 4 6 15 24 16 12 AZ Alkmaar 14 3 5 6 20 26 14 13 Heerenveen 14 3 5 6 19 27 14 14 PEC Zwolle 15 3 4 8 14 25 13 15 NAC Breda 14 3 2 9 11 28 11 ------------------------- 16 VVV-Venlo 15 2 5 8 17 33 11 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 14 2 4 8 14 28 10 ------------------------- 18 Willem II Tilburg 14 1 4 9 11 33 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 1 Twente Enschede v ADO Den Haag (1745) Feyenoord v RKC Waalwijk (1845) Willem II Tilburg v Heerenveen (1845) Ajax Amsterdam v PSV Eindhoven (1945) Sunday, December 2 NEC Nijmegen v NAC Breda (1130) Groningen v Heracles Almelo (1330) Utrecht v AZ Alkmaar (1330) Vitesse Arnhem v Roda JC Kerkrade (1530)
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.