Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 24
FC Dordrecht 1 Excelsior 0
PEC Zwolle 1 AZ Alkmaar 1
SC Cambuur 1 PSV Eindhoven 2
Heerenveen 4 Vitesse Arnhem 1
Friday, January 23
Twente Enschede 2 Heracles Almelo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 19 16 1 2 51 15 49
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 18 13 3 2 45 17 42
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 18 10 4 4 33 16 34
-------------------------
4 PEC Zwolle 19 10 3 6 36 23 33
5 AZ Alkmaar 19 9 5 5 29 26 32
6 Twente Enschede 19 8 7 4 34 24 31
7 Heerenveen 19 7 7 5 27 23 28
-------------------------
8 SC Cambuur 19 7 6 6 30 29 27
9 Groningen 18 6 6 6 19 26 24
10 Willem II Tilburg 18 7 2 9 26 29 23
11 Utrecht 18 7 2 9 31 35 23
12 Vitesse Arnhem 19 5 7 7 36 32 22
13 Excelsior 19 4 8 7 26 37 20
14 ADO Den Haag 18 3 8 7 24 31 17
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 18 4 4 10 22 37 16
-------------------------
16 Heracles Almelo 19 5 1 13 27 41 16
17 NAC Breda 18 3 4 11 17 41 13
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 19 2 4 13 13 44 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 25
Ajax Amsterdam v Feyenoord (1130)
Groningen v Utrecht (1330)
NAC Breda v Willem II Tilburg (1330)
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v ADO Den Haag (1545)