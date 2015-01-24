Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 24 FC Dordrecht 1 Excelsior 0 PEC Zwolle 1 AZ Alkmaar 1 SC Cambuur 1 PSV Eindhoven 2 Heerenveen 4 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Friday, January 23 Twente Enschede 2 Heracles Almelo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 19 16 1 2 51 15 49 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 18 13 3 2 45 17 42 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 18 10 4 4 33 16 34 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 19 10 3 6 36 23 33 5 AZ Alkmaar 19 9 5 5 29 26 32 6 Twente Enschede 19 8 7 4 34 24 31 7 Heerenveen 19 7 7 5 27 23 28 ------------------------- 8 SC Cambuur 19 7 6 6 30 29 27 9 Groningen 18 6 6 6 19 26 24 10 Willem II Tilburg 18 7 2 9 26 29 23 11 Utrecht 18 7 2 9 31 35 23 12 Vitesse Arnhem 19 5 7 7 36 32 22 13 Excelsior 19 4 8 7 26 37 20 14 ADO Den Haag 18 3 8 7 24 31 17 15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 18 4 4 10 22 37 16 ------------------------- 16 Heracles Almelo 19 5 1 13 27 41 16 17 NAC Breda 18 3 4 11 17 41 13 ------------------------- 18 FC Dordrecht 19 2 4 13 13 44 10 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 25 Ajax Amsterdam v Feyenoord (1130) Groningen v Utrecht (1330) NAC Breda v Willem II Tilburg (1330) Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v ADO Den Haag (1545)