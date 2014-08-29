Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 29
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Willem II Tilburg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 3 3 0 0 12 3 9
-------------------------
2 PEC Zwolle 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
-------------------------
3 Ajax Amsterdam 3 2 0 1 8 5 6
-------------------------
4 Groningen 3 2 0 1 6 6 6
5 Utrecht 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
6 SC Cambuur 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
7 ADO Den Haag 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
-------------------------
8 Heerenveen 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
9 FC Dordrecht 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
9 Feyenoord 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 Excelsior 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
12 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
13 Twente Enschede 3 0 3 0 4 4 3
14 AZ Alkmaar 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
15 Willem II Tilburg 4 1 0 3 5 6 3
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda 3 0 2 1 3 8 2
17 Vitesse Arnhem 3 0 1 2 4 8 1
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 30
SC Cambuur v ADO Den Haag (1630)
Excelsior v Heracles Almelo (1745)
FC Dordrecht v AZ Alkmaar (1745)
Heerenveen v Utrecht (1845)
Sunday, August 31
PSV Eindhoven v Vitesse Arnhem (1030)
Groningen v Ajax Amsterdam (1230)
NAC Breda v PEC Zwolle (1230)
Twente Enschede v Feyenoord (1445)