Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
ADO Den Haag 1 Feyenoord 0
AZ Alkmaar 2 NEC Nijmegen 4
Utrecht 4 Twente Enschede 2
Heerenveen 2 SC Cambuur 0
Saturday, October 31
Ajax Amsterdam 6 Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Graafschap Doetinchem 3 PSV Eindhoven 6
Excelsior 0 Vitesse Arnhem 3
Groningen 2 PEC Zwolle 0
Friday, October 30
Heracles Almelo 2 Willem II Tilburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 11 9 1 1 30 5 28
-------------------------
2 Feyenoord 11 8 1 2 22 11 25
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 11 7 3 1 29 13 24
-------------------------
4 Heracles Almelo 11 8 0 3 21 11 24
5 Vitesse Arnhem 11 6 2 3 26 10 20
6 NEC Nijmegen 11 5 2 4 14 12 17
7 PEC Zwolle 11 5 2 4 16 16 17
-------------------------
8 Groningen 11 5 2 4 13 15 17
9 Utrecht 11 4 4 3 19 17 16
10 Roda JC Kerkrade 11 3 4 4 10 17 13
11 AZ Alkmaar 11 3 3 5 15 19 12
12 Excelsior 11 3 3 5 12 18 12
13 ADO Den Haag 11 2 5 4 15 20 11
14 Heerenveen 11 2 5 4 13 18 11
15 Twente Enschede 11 2 3 6 12 22 9
-------------------------
16 Willem II Tilburg 11 1 4 6 10 16 7
17 SC Cambuur 11 0 6 5 10 28 6
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 11 0 2 9 9 28 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation