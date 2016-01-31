Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 31 Twente Enschede 3 Utrecht 1 Feyenoord 0 ADO Den Haag 2 Roda JC Kerkrade 2 Ajax Amsterdam 2 SC Cambuur 0 Heerenveen 1 Saturday, January 30 NEC Nijmegen 0 AZ Alkmaar 3 PEC Zwolle 1 Groningen 3 PSV Eindhoven 4 Graafschap Doetinchem 2 Vitesse Arnhem 0 Excelsior 0 Friday, January 29 Willem II Tilburg 0 Heracles Almelo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 21 15 5 1 55 24 50 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 21 15 4 2 49 13 49 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 21 11 3 7 40 28 36 ------------------------- 4 Heracles Almelo 21 10 5 6 29 26 35 5 NEC Nijmegen 21 10 4 7 26 22 34 6 Vitesse Arnhem 21 9 6 6 38 19 33 7 Utrecht 21 9 5 7 34 30 32 ------------------------- 8 AZ Alkmaar 21 9 4 8 34 31 31 9 Groningen 21 8 7 6 26 28 31 10 PEC Zwolle 21 8 5 8 35 32 29 11 Heerenveen 21 8 5 8 33 39 29 12 ADO Den Haag 21 6 8 7 30 31 26 13 Roda JC Kerkrade 21 5 8 8 18 33 23 14 Willem II Tilburg 21 4 8 9 26 30 20 15 Twente Enschede 21 5 4 12 27 48 19 ------------------------- 16 Excelsior 21 4 6 11 21 37 18 17 SC Cambuur 21 2 7 12 24 51 13 ------------------------- 18 Graafschap Doetinchem 21 3 2 16 23 46 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0