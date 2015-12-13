Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 13
Groningen 1 Feyenoord 1
Utrecht 1 Ajax Amsterdam 0
Heracles Almelo 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1
PEC Zwolle 2 AZ Alkmaar 1
Saturday, December 12
ADO Den Haag 1 Willem II Tilburg 1
Twente Enschede 2 Graafschap Doetinchem 1
PSV Eindhoven 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 1
SC Cambuur 3 NEC Nijmegen 1
Friday, December 11
Heerenveen 2 Excelsior 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 16 12 2 2 43 10 38
-------------------------
2 Feyenoord 16 11 3 2 36 15 36
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 16 10 5 1 39 17 35
-------------------------
4 Heracles Almelo 16 8 3 5 25 20 27
5 Groningen 16 7 5 4 20 20 26
6 Vitesse Arnhem 16 7 4 5 30 16 25
7 PEC Zwolle 16 7 4 5 26 22 25
-------------------------
8 Utrecht 16 7 4 5 26 23 25
9 NEC Nijmegen 16 7 3 6 20 18 24
10 Heerenveen 16 5 5 6 25 28 20
11 AZ Alkmaar 16 5 3 8 21 26 18
12 ADO Den Haag 16 3 8 5 21 26 17
13 Excelsior 16 4 5 7 19 27 17
14 Roda JC Kerkrade 16 3 7 6 12 27 16
15 Willem II Tilburg 16 3 6 7 21 23 15
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede 16 3 4 9 17 36 13
17 SC Cambuur 16 1 7 8 18 42 10
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 16 1 2 13 14 37 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation