Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 25
Ajax Amsterdam 0 Feyenoord 0
Groningen 2 Utrecht 2
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 ADO Den Haag 0
NAC Breda 0 Willem II Tilburg 0
Saturday, January 24
FC Dordrecht 1 Excelsior 0
PEC Zwolle 1 AZ Alkmaar 1
SC Cambuur 1 PSV Eindhoven 2
Heerenveen 4 Vitesse Arnhem 1
Friday, January 23
Twente Enschede 2 Heracles Almelo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 19 16 1 2 51 15 49
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 19 13 4 2 45 17 43
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 19 10 5 4 33 16 35
-------------------------
4 PEC Zwolle 19 10 3 6 36 23 33
5 AZ Alkmaar 19 9 5 5 29 26 32
6 Twente Enschede 19 8 7 4 34 24 31
7 Heerenveen 19 7 7 5 27 23 28
-------------------------
8 SC Cambuur 19 7 6 6 30 29 27
9 Groningen 19 6 7 6 21 28 25
10 Willem II Tilburg 19 7 3 9 26 29 24
11 Utrecht 19 7 3 9 33 37 24
12 Vitesse Arnhem 19 5 7 7 36 32 22
13 Excelsior 19 4 8 7 26 37 20
14 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 19 5 4 10 23 37 19
15 ADO Den Haag 19 3 8 8 24 32 17
-------------------------
16 Heracles Almelo 19 5 1 13 27 41 16
17 NAC Breda 19 3 5 11 17 41 14
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 19 2 4 13 13 44 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation