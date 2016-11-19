Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Excelsior 3 Sparta Rotterdam 2 Groningen 2 ADO Den Haag 1 Heracles Almelo 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Heerenveen 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Willem II Tilburg 0 PSV Eindhoven 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 12 9 2 1 28 7 29 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 12 8 3 1 26 11 27 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 13 7 5 1 20 6 26 ------------------------- 4 Heerenveen 13 6 5 2 26 15 23 5 AZ Alkmaar 12 5 5 2 18 13 20 6 Twente Enschede 12 5 4 3 21 17 19 7 Utrecht 12 4 4 4 18 18 16 ------------------------- 8 Vitesse Arnhem 13 4 4 5 17 16 16 9 Sparta Rotterdam 13 4 4 5 19 19 16 10 Heracles Almelo 13 3 6 4 15 18 15 11 ADO Den Haag 13 4 2 7 14 21 14 12 PEC Zwolle 12 3 4 5 12 21 13 13 Groningen 13 3 4 6 16 22 13 14 Excelsior 13 4 1 8 15 23 13 15 NEC Nijmegen 12 2 6 4 10 17 12 ------------------------- 16 Willem II Tilburg 13 2 5 6 9 18 11 17 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 13 3 2 8 12 23 11 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 12 1 6 5 5 16 9 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Roda JC Kerkrade v AZ Alkmaar (1130) Ajax Amsterdam v NEC Nijmegen (1330) Twente Enschede v Utrecht (1330) Feyenoord v PEC Zwolle (1545)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.