Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 18
Twente Enschede 1 Heerenveen 0
Utrecht 3 PEC Zwolle 1
Heracles Almelo 4 Excelsior 0
PSV Eindhoven 3 NEC Nijmegen 1
Friday, February 17
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 22 18 3 1 58 12 57
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 22 16 4 2 46 14 52
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 23 15 7 1 43 15 52
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 23 10 7 6 33 28 37
5 AZ Alkmaar 22 9 8 5 38 32 35
6 Twente Enschede 23 9 7 7 32 30 34
7 Vitesse Arnhem 22 9 6 7 32 27 33
-------------------------
8 Heerenveen 23 9 6 8 38 28 33
9 Heracles Almelo 23 7 7 9 32 35 28
10 Groningen 22 6 8 8 29 30 26
11 Willem II Tilburg 22 6 7 9 18 26 25
12 NEC Nijmegen 23 6 7 10 23 39 25
13 PEC Zwolle 23 6 5 12 23 45 23
14 Roda JC Kerkrade 23 3 11 9 15 29 20
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 23 5 4 14 21 37 19
-------------------------
16 Excelsior 23 4 7 12 26 45 19
17 Sparta Rotterdam 22 4 6 12 28 40 18
-------------------------
18 ADO Den Haag 22 5 2 15 18 41 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
Willem II Tilburg v AZ Alkmaar (1130)
Sparta Rotterdam v Groningen (1330)
Vitesse Arnhem v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)
ADO Den Haag v Feyenoord (1545)