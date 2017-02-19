Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
ADO Den Haag 0 Feyenoord 1
Sparta Rotterdam 2 Groningen 2
Vitesse Arnhem 0 Ajax Amsterdam 1
Willem II Tilburg 1 AZ Alkmaar 1
Saturday, February 18
Twente Enschede 1 Heerenveen 0
Utrecht 3 PEC Zwolle 1
Heracles Almelo 4 Excelsior 0
PSV Eindhoven 3 NEC Nijmegen 1
Friday, February 17
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 23 19 3 1 59 12 60
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 23 17 4 2 47 14 55
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 23 15 7 1 43 15 52
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 23 10 7 6 33 28 37
5 AZ Alkmaar 23 9 9 5 39 33 36
6 Twente Enschede 23 9 7 7 32 30 34
7 Heerenveen 23 9 6 8 38 28 33
-------------------------
8 Vitesse Arnhem 23 9 6 8 32 28 33
9 Heracles Almelo 23 7 7 9 32 35 28
10 Groningen 23 6 9 8 31 32 27
11 Willem II Tilburg 23 6 8 9 19 27 26
12 NEC Nijmegen 23 6 7 10 23 39 25
13 PEC Zwolle 23 6 5 12 23 45 23
14 Roda JC Kerkrade 23 3 11 9 15 29 20
15 Sparta Rotterdam 23 4 7 12 30 42 19
-------------------------
16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 23 5 4 14 21 37 19
17 Excelsior 23 4 7 12 26 45 19
-------------------------
18 ADO Den Haag 23 5 2 16 18 42 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation