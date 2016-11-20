Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 20
Ajax Amsterdam 5 NEC Nijmegen 0
Twente Enschede 1 Utrecht 1
Feyenoord 3 PEC Zwolle 0
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 AZ Alkmaar 1
Saturday, November 19
Excelsior 3 Sparta Rotterdam 2
Groningen 2 ADO Den Haag 1
Heracles Almelo 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1
Heerenveen 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1
Willem II Tilburg 0 PSV Eindhoven 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 13 10 2 1 31 7 32
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 13 9 3 1 31 11 30
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 13 7 5 1 20 6 26
-------------------------
4 Heerenveen 13 6 5 2 26 15 23
5 AZ Alkmaar 13 5 6 2 19 14 21
6 Twente Enschede 13 5 5 3 22 18 20
7 Utrecht 13 4 5 4 19 19 17
-------------------------
8 Vitesse Arnhem 13 4 4 5 17 16 16
9 Sparta Rotterdam 13 4 4 5 19 19 16
10 Heracles Almelo 13 3 6 4 15 18 15
11 ADO Den Haag 13 4 2 7 14 21 14
12 Groningen 13 3 4 6 16 22 13
13 Excelsior 13 4 1 8 15 23 13
14 PEC Zwolle 13 3 4 6 12 24 13
15 NEC Nijmegen 13 2 6 5 10 22 12
-------------------------
16 Willem II Tilburg 13 2 5 6 9 18 11
17 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 13 3 2 8 12 23 11
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade 13 1 7 5 6 17 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation