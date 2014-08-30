Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 30
Excelsior 3 Heracles Almelo 1
FC Dordrecht 1 AZ Alkmaar 3
SC Cambuur 3 ADO Den Haag 2
Heerenveen 3 Utrecht 1
Friday, August 29
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Willem II Tilburg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 3 3 0 0 12 3 9
-------------------------
2 PEC Zwolle 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
-------------------------
3 SC Cambuur 4 2 2 0 7 5 8
-------------------------
4 Heerenveen 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
5 Excelsior 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
6 Ajax Amsterdam 3 2 0 1 8 5 6
7 Groningen 3 2 0 1 6 6 6
-------------------------
8 AZ Alkmaar 4 2 0 2 7 7 6
9 Utrecht 4 2 0 2 5 7 6
10 Feyenoord 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 ADO Den Haag 4 1 1 2 7 6 4
12 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
13 FC Dordrecht 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
14 Twente Enschede 3 0 3 0 4 4 3
15 Willem II Tilburg 4 1 0 3 5 6 3
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda 3 0 2 1 3 8 2
17 Vitesse Arnhem 3 0 1 2 4 8 1
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 4 0 0 4 2 10 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 31
PSV Eindhoven v Vitesse Arnhem (1030)
Groningen v Ajax Amsterdam (1230)
NAC Breda v PEC Zwolle (1230)
Twente Enschede v Feyenoord (1445)