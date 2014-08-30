Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 30 Excelsior 3 Heracles Almelo 1 FC Dordrecht 1 AZ Alkmaar 3 SC Cambuur 3 ADO Den Haag 2 Heerenveen 3 Utrecht 1 Friday, August 29 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Willem II Tilburg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 3 3 0 0 12 3 9 ------------------------- 2 PEC Zwolle 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 ------------------------- 3 SC Cambuur 4 2 2 0 7 5 8 ------------------------- 4 Heerenveen 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 5 Excelsior 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 6 Ajax Amsterdam 3 2 0 1 8 5 6 7 Groningen 3 2 0 1 6 6 6 ------------------------- 8 AZ Alkmaar 4 2 0 2 7 7 6 9 Utrecht 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 10 Feyenoord 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 11 ADO Den Haag 4 1 1 2 7 6 4 12 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 13 FC Dordrecht 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 14 Twente Enschede 3 0 3 0 4 4 3 15 Willem II Tilburg 4 1 0 3 5 6 3 ------------------------- 16 NAC Breda 3 0 2 1 3 8 2 17 Vitesse Arnhem 3 0 1 2 4 8 1 ------------------------- 18 Heracles Almelo 4 0 0 4 2 10 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 31 PSV Eindhoven v Vitesse Arnhem (1030) Groningen v Ajax Amsterdam (1230) NAC Breda v PEC Zwolle (1230) Twente Enschede v Feyenoord (1445)