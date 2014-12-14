Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 14
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Utrecht 1
Groningen 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1
Feyenoord 2 AZ Alkmaar 2
PSV Eindhoven 2 Twente Enschede 0
Saturday, December 13
ADO Den Haag 2 Excelsior 2
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 SC Cambuur 2
NAC Breda 0 Heerenveen 2
Willem II Tilburg 0 PEC Zwolle 1
Friday, December 12
Heracles Almelo 1 FC Dordrecht 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 15 12 1 2 39 11 37
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 16 11 3 2 41 17 36
-------------------------
3 PEC Zwolle 16 9 2 5 30 19 29
-------------------------
4 Feyenoord 15 8 4 3 26 11 28
5 AZ Alkmaar 16 8 4 4 26 22 28
6 Twente Enschede 16 6 7 3 28 19 25
7 SC Cambuur 16 6 5 5 25 24 23
-------------------------
8 Groningen 16 6 5 5 18 23 23
9 Heerenveen 16 5 6 5 21 21 21
10 Willem II Tilburg 16 6 2 8 23 26 20
11 Utrecht 16 6 2 8 27 33 20
12 Vitesse Arnhem 16 4 7 5 32 27 19
13 Excelsior 16 3 8 5 23 34 17
14 Heracles Almelo 16 5 1 10 27 33 16
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 16 4 4 8 22 31 16
-------------------------
16 ADO Den Haag 16 3 6 7 22 29 15
17 NAC Breda 16 3 4 9 16 36 13
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 16 1 3 12 11 41 6
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation