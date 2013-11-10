UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barca run riot before coach bombshell, Real falter
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 10 Feyenoord 2 AZ Alkmaar 2 NAC Breda 2 PSV Eindhoven 1 NEC Nijmegen 0 Ajax Amsterdam 3 PEC Zwolle 1 Twente Enschede 1 Saturday, November 9 ADO Den Haag 3 SC Cambuur 0 Heracles Almelo 0 Groningen 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 4 Vitesse Arnhem 3 Utrecht 1 Friday, November 8 Heerenveen 5 RKC Waalwijk 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Vitesse Arnhem 13 7 3 3 25 18 24 ------------------------- 2 AZ Alkmaar 13 7 2 4 23 19 23 ------------------------- 3 Ajax Amsterdam 13 6 4 3 26 15 22 4 Groningen 13 6 4 3 28 25 22 ------------------------- 5 Twente Enschede 13 5 6 2 28 12 21 6 Feyenoord 13 6 3 4 27 21 21 7 PEC Zwolle 13 5 5 3 22 14 20 8 PSV Eindhoven 13 5 4 4 24 14 19 ------------------------- 9 Heerenveen 12 5 3 4 29 25 18 10 NAC Breda 13 5 3 5 22 18 18 11 Roda JC Kerkrade 13 4 5 4 22 28 17 12 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 12 4 4 4 20 29 16 13 Utrecht 13 4 3 6 17 26 15 14 Heracles Almelo 12 4 2 6 16 22 14 15 ADO Den Haag 12 4 1 7 17 27 13 ------------------------- 16 SC Cambuur 13 3 3 7 11 17 12 17 RKC Waalwijk 13 2 3 8 18 29 9 ------------------------- 18 NEC Nijmegen 13 1 6 6 19 35 9 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
PARIS, March 1 Thomas Lemar's extra-time winner sent Monaco into the quarter-finals of the French Cup after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday as holders Paris St Germain left it late to down Ligue 2 side Niort.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Millonarios 1 La Equidad 0 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 7 5 1 1 12 6 16 2 Alianza Petrolera 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 3 Pasto 6 3 2 1 11 2 11 4 Patriotas Boyaca 7 3 2 2 9 9 11 5 Millonarios 5 3 1 1 8 2 10 6