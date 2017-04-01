April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
AZ Alkmaar 0 Groningen 0
Utrecht 2 Willem II Tilburg 0
Heracles Almelo 4 Heerenveen 1
PEC Zwolle 1 Excelsior 1
Sparta Rotterdam 0 PSV Eindhoven 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 27 22 3 2 68 17 69
-------------------------
2 PSV Eindhoven 28 19 7 2 54 18 64
-------------------------
3 Ajax Amsterdam 27 19 6 2 56 17 63
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 28 13 8 7 43 33 47
5 AZ Alkmaar 28 10 12 6 47 40 42
6 Twente Enschede 27 11 8 8 38 35 41
7 Vitesse Arnhem 27 11 6 10 41 33 39
-------------------------
8 Heerenveen 28 10 7 11 46 40 37
9 Heracles Almelo 28 9 7 12 41 47 34
10 Willem II Tilburg 28 8 9 11 25 32 33
11 PEC Zwolle 28 8 7 13 31 51 31
12 Groningen 28 6 12 10 36 40 30
13 NEC Nijmegen 27 7 7 13 26 45 28
14 Sparta Rotterdam 28 7 7 14 35 50 28
15 Excelsior 28 5 10 13 33 51 25
-------------------------
16 Roda JC Kerkrade 27 4 11 12 18 40 23
17 ADO Den Haag 27 6 4 17 21 48 22
-------------------------
18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 27 5 5 17 26 48 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
Vitesse Arnhem v NEC Nijmegen (1030)
ADO Den Haag v Roda JC Kerkrade (1230)
Ajax Amsterdam v Feyenoord (1230)
Twente Enschede v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1445)