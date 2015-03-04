March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 25 21 1 3 66 22 64
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 25 16 5 4 55 24 53
-------------------------
3 AZ Alkmaar 25 14 5 6 43 33 47
-------------------------
4 Feyenoord 25 13 6 6 41 25 45
5 Vitesse Arnhem 25 11 7 7 46 34 40
6 PEC Zwolle 25 12 3 10 45 33 39
7 Heerenveen 25 10 8 7 38 30 38
-------------------------
8 SC Cambuur 25 9 6 10 36 38 33
9 Twente Enschede * 25 9 8 8 41 37 32
10 Willem II Tilburg 25 9 4 12 32 36 31
11 Groningen 25 7 10 8 30 39 31
12 Utrecht 25 8 5 12 41 45 29
13 Excelsior 25 6 11 8 35 42 29
14 ADO Den Haag 25 6 10 9 34 39 28
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 25 6 5 14 26 45 23
-------------------------
16 Heracles Almelo 25 6 3 16 33 51 21
17 NAC Breda 25 4 7 14 22 49 19
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 25 3 6 16 16 58 15
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, March 6
Willem II Tilburg v Twente Enschede (1900)
Saturday, March 7
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v PSV Eindhoven (1730)
ADO Den Haag v Heerenveen (1845)
Heracles Almelo v Vitesse Arnhem (1845)
PEC Zwolle v SC Cambuur (1945)
Sunday, March 8
Groningen v FC Dordrecht (1130)
Ajax Amsterdam v Excelsior (1330)
Feyenoord v NAC Breda (1330)
Utrecht v AZ Alkmaar (1545)