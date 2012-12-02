Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 2
Groningen 2 Heracles Almelo 0
Utrecht 2 AZ Alkmaar 1
NEC Nijmegen 1 NAC Breda 1
Vitesse Arnhem 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Saturday, December 1
Ajax Amsterdam 3 PSV Eindhoven 1
Twente Enschede 2 ADO Den Haag 0
Feyenoord 2 RKC Waalwijk 0
Willem II Tilburg 3 Heerenveen 1
Friday, November 30
PEC Zwolle 0 VVV-Venlo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Twente Enschede 15 10 4 1 29 9 34
-------------------------
2 Vitesse Arnhem 15 10 4 1 30 11 34
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 15 11 0 4 50 16 33
4 Ajax Amsterdam 15 8 6 1 36 18 30
-------------------------
5 Feyenoord 15 9 3 3 30 18 30
6 Utrecht 15 7 4 4 20 17 25
7 NEC Nijmegen 15 6 5 4 23 25 23
8 ADO Den Haag 15 4 7 4 25 25 19
-------------------------
9 Groningen 15 5 4 6 17 24 19
10 Heracles Almelo 15 4 6 5 31 30 18
11 RKC Waalwijk 15 4 5 6 20 20 17
12 AZ Alkmaar 15 3 5 7 21 28 14
13 Heerenveen 15 3 5 7 20 30 14
14 PEC Zwolle 15 3 4 8 14 25 13
15 NAC Breda 15 3 3 9 12 29 12
-------------------------
16 VVV-Venlo 15 2 5 8 17 33 11
17 Roda JC Kerkrade 15 2 4 9 14 31 10
-------------------------
18 Willem II Tilburg 15 2 4 9 14 34 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation