Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Graafschap Doetinchem 0
SC Cambuur 1 Heracles Almelo 6
Heerenveen 1 PSV Eindhoven 1
Friday, August 21
Groningen 2 Excelsior 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
-------------------------
2 Feyenoord 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
-------------------------
3 Heracles Almelo 3 2 0 1 10 4 6
-------------------------
4 Roda JC Kerkrade 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
5 PSV Eindhoven 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
5 Heerenveen 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
7 ADO Den Haag 2 1 1 0 6 3 4
-------------------------
8 PEC Zwolle 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
9 Vitesse Arnhem 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
10 Groningen 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 NEC Nijmegen 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
12 Utrecht 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
13 AZ Alkmaar 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
13 Twente Enschede 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
15 Willem II Tilburg 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
-------------------------
16 Excelsior 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
17 SC Cambuur 3 0 1 2 3 10 1
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 23
PEC Zwolle v Twente Enschede (1030)
ADO Den Haag v Utrecht (1230)
AZ Alkmaar v Willem II Tilburg (1230)
NEC Nijmegen v Ajax Amsterdam (1230)
Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem (1445)