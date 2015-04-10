April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 10
PSV Eindhoven 3 PEC Zwolle 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 30 25 1 4 80 26 76
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 29 19 6 4 62 26 63
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 29 17 6 6 52 28 57
-------------------------
4 AZ Alkmaar 29 15 5 9 49 47 50
5 Vitesse Arnhem 29 13 9 7 53 37 48
6 PEC Zwolle 30 14 4 12 54 40 46
7 Heerenveen 29 12 9 8 44 35 45
-------------------------
8 SC Cambuur 29 11 6 12 42 47 39
9 Willem II Tilburg 29 11 5 13 39 42 38
10 Groningen 29 8 12 9 36 44 36
11 Twente Enschede * 29 10 10 9 47 46 34
12 Utrecht 29 9 6 14 52 55 33
13 ADO Den Haag 29 7 10 12 38 46 31
14 Excelsior 29 6 12 11 40 50 30
15 Heracles Almelo 29 8 4 17 41 59 28
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda 29 6 8 15 27 55 26
17 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 29 6 5 18 26 52 23
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 29 3 6 20 20 67 15
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 11
Excelsior v Vitesse Arnhem (1630)
NAC Breda v FC Dordrecht (1745)
Heerenveen v AZ Alkmaar (1745)
Heracles Almelo v Ajax Amsterdam (1845)
Sunday, April 12
Willem II Tilburg v Feyenoord (1030)
Groningen v SC Cambuur (1230)
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Twente Enschede (1230)
ADO Den Haag v Utrecht (1445)