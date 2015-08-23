Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
ADO Den Haag 1 Utrecht 1
AZ Alkmaar 0 Willem II Tilburg 0
Feyenoord 2 Vitesse Arnhem 0
NEC Nijmegen 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2
PEC Zwolle 2 Twente Enschede 1
Saturday, August 22
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Graafschap Doetinchem 0
SC Cambuur 1 Heracles Almelo 6
Heerenveen 1 PSV Eindhoven 1
Friday, August 21
Groningen 2 Excelsior 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 3 3 0 0 8 0 9
-------------------------
2 Feyenoord 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
-------------------------
3 PEC Zwolle 3 2 1 0 7 3 7
-------------------------
4 Heracles Almelo 3 2 0 1 10 4 6
5 Roda JC Kerkrade 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
6 ADO Den Haag 3 1 2 0 7 4 5
7 PSV Eindhoven 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
7 Heerenveen 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
-------------------------
9 Vitesse Arnhem 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
10 Groningen 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 NEC Nijmegen 3 1 0 2 1 5 3
12 Utrecht 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
13 AZ Alkmaar 3 0 2 1 2 5 2
14 Willem II Tilburg 3 0 2 1 1 4 2
15 Excelsior 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
17 SC Cambuur 3 0 1 2 3 10 1
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-8: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation