March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
Excelsior 2 Groningen 1
Twente Enschede 2 PEC Zwolle 1
PSV Eindhoven 1 Heerenveen 1
Willem II Tilburg 0 AZ Alkmaar 2
Friday, March 11
Graafschap Doetinchem 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 27 20 6 1 68 25 66
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 26 20 4 2 64 16 64
-------------------------
3 AZ Alkmaar 27 14 4 9 50 39 46
-------------------------
4 Feyenoord 26 13 4 9 48 36 43
5 Utrecht 26 12 5 9 43 35 41
6 Vitesse Arnhem 26 11 7 8 45 24 40
7 NEC Nijmegen 26 11 6 9 29 29 39
-------------------------
8 Heracles Almelo 26 11 5 10 34 40 38
9 PEC Zwolle 27 11 5 11 43 39 38
10 Groningen 27 9 7 11 31 41 34
11 Twente Enschede 27 10 4 13 39 52 34
12 Heerenveen 27 9 7 11 37 51 34
13 ADO Den Haag 26 8 9 9 38 40 33
14 Roda JC Kerkrade 27 6 10 11 27 42 28
15 Willem II Tilburg 27 5 10 12 28 38 25
-------------------------
16 Excelsior 27 6 7 14 27 47 25
17 Graafschap Doetinchem 27 4 5 18 30 52 17
-------------------------
18 SC Cambuur 26 3 7 16 26 61 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
Utrecht v ADO Den Haag (1130)
Heracles Almelo v SC Cambuur (1330)
Vitesse Arnhem v Feyenoord (1330)
Ajax Amsterdam v NEC Nijmegen (1545)