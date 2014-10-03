Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 3
Vitesse Arnhem 6 ADO Den Haag 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 7 5 0 2 19 7 15
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 7 5 0 2 16 10 15
-------------------------
3 PEC Zwolle 7 5 0 2 14 9 15
-------------------------
4 Heerenveen 7 4 2 1 10 5 14
5 Twente Enschede 7 3 4 0 13 7 13
6 AZ Alkmaar 7 4 0 3 11 10 12
6 SC Cambuur 7 3 3 1 11 10 12
-------------------------
8 Groningen 7 4 0 3 9 10 12
9 Vitesse Arnhem 8 3 2 3 20 15 11
10 Utrecht 7 3 1 3 7 10 10
11 Willem II Tilburg 7 3 0 4 9 9 9
12 Excelsior 7 2 3 2 10 11 9
13 Feyenoord 7 2 2 3 8 6 8
14 NAC Breda 7 2 2 3 10 16 8
15 ADO Den Haag 8 1 3 4 11 16 6
-------------------------
16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 7 1 2 4 7 13 5
17 FC Dordrecht 7 1 2 4 7 14 5
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 7 0 0 7 6 20 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 4
Heracles Almelo v NAC Breda (1630)
SC Cambuur v FC Dordrecht (1745)
Willem II Tilburg v Heerenveen (1745)
Utrecht v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1845)
Sunday, October 5
PSV Eindhoven v Excelsior (1030)
AZ Alkmaar v Twente Enschede (1230)
Feyenoord v Groningen (1230)
Ajax Amsterdam v PEC Zwolle (1445)