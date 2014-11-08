UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 ADO Den Haag 3 Willem II Tilburg 2 NAC Breda 0 AZ Alkmaar 1 PEC Zwolle 2 Groningen 0 Heerenveen 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2 Friday, November 7 Excelsior 2 Utrecht 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 11 9 0 2 31 8 27 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 11 7 2 2 24 12 23 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 11 6 2 3 17 7 20 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 12 6 2 4 20 16 20 5 Twente Enschede 11 4 6 1 19 12 18 6 AZ Alkmaar 12 5 3 4 19 20 18 7 SC Cambuur 11 4 5 2 18 15 17 ------------------------- 8 Heerenveen 12 4 5 3 17 15 17 9 Utrecht 12 5 2 5 18 22 17 10 Groningen 12 5 2 5 13 19 17 11 Willem II Tilburg 12 5 1 6 18 19 16 12 Vitesse Arnhem 11 4 3 4 27 21 15 13 Excelsior 12 3 6 3 18 21 15 14 ADO Den Haag 12 3 4 5 17 20 13 15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 12 3 3 6 17 25 12 ------------------------- 16 NAC Breda 12 2 4 6 14 27 10 17 Heracles Almelo 11 2 0 9 17 27 6 ------------------------- 18 FC Dordrecht 11 1 2 8 9 27 5 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 SC Cambuur v Ajax Amsterdam (1130) FC Dordrecht v Twente Enschede (1330) Vitesse Arnhem v Feyenoord (1330) Heracles Almelo v PSV Eindhoven (1545)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
