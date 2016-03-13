March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 13
Ajax Amsterdam 2 NEC Nijmegen 2
Utrecht 2 ADO Den Haag 2
Heracles Almelo 3 SC Cambuur 1
Vitesse Arnhem 0 Feyenoord 2
Saturday, March 12
Excelsior 2 Groningen 1
Twente Enschede 2 PEC Zwolle 1
PSV Eindhoven 1 Heerenveen 1
Willem II Tilburg 0 AZ Alkmaar 2
Friday, March 11
Graafschap Doetinchem 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 27 20 6 1 68 25 66
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 27 20 5 2 66 18 65
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 27 14 4 9 50 36 46
-------------------------
4 AZ Alkmaar 27 14 4 9 50 39 46
5 Utrecht 27 12 6 9 45 37 42
6 Heracles Almelo 27 12 5 10 37 41 41
7 Vitesse Arnhem 27 11 7 9 45 26 40
-------------------------
8 NEC Nijmegen 27 11 7 9 31 31 40
9 PEC Zwolle 27 11 5 11 43 39 38
10 ADO Den Haag 27 8 10 9 40 42 34
11 Groningen 27 9 7 11 31 41 34
12 Twente Enschede 27 10 4 13 39 52 34
13 Heerenveen 27 9 7 11 37 51 34
14 Roda JC Kerkrade 27 6 10 11 27 42 28
15 Willem II Tilburg 27 5 10 12 28 38 25
-------------------------
16 Excelsior 27 6 7 14 27 47 25
17 Graafschap Doetinchem 27 4 5 18 30 52 17
-------------------------
18 SC Cambuur 27 3 7 17 27 64 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation