UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, April 19 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Heerenveen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax Amsterdam 31 19 10 2 74 31 67 ------------------------- 2 Vitesse Arnhem 30 18 7 5 63 35 61 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 30 19 3 8 90 35 60 4 Feyenoord 30 18 6 6 55 36 60 ------------------------- 5 Twente Enschede 30 15 9 6 49 27 54 6 Utrecht 30 15 6 9 43 38 51 7 Heerenveen 31 11 9 11 48 54 42 8 Groningen 30 11 6 13 32 45 39 ------------------------- 9 NEC Nijmegen 30 10 7 13 38 52 37 10 ADO Den Haag 30 8 12 10 43 56 36 11 NAC Breda 30 9 8 13 35 47 35 12 Heracles Almelo 30 8 10 12 53 61 34 13 AZ Alkmaar 30 8 9 13 47 49 33 14 PEC Zwolle 30 8 9 13 34 46 33 15 RKC Waalwijk 30 7 10 13 33 38 31 ------------------------- 16 Roda JC Kerkrade 30 5 12 13 43 61 27 17 VVV-Venlo 30 5 7 18 29 59 22 ------------------------- 18 Willem II Tilburg 30 3 8 19 28 67 17 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 20 Groningen v ADO Den Haag (1645) Heracles Almelo v RKC Waalwijk (1745) Willem II Tilburg v Roda JC Kerkrade (1745) AZ Alkmaar v PSV Eindhoven (1845) Sunday, April 21 VVV-Venlo v Twente Enschede (1030) Utrecht v NAC Breda (1230) NEC Nijmegen v PEC Zwolle (1230) Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem (1430)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)