Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 19
AZ Alkmaar 2 Utrecht 2
Heracles Almelo 2 Groningen 1
PSV Eindhoven 3 PEC Zwolle 2
Friday, December 18
Vitesse Arnhem 5 Twente Enschede 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 16 12 2 2 43 10 38
-------------------------
2 PSV Eindhoven 17 11 5 1 42 19 38
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 16 11 3 2 36 15 36
-------------------------
4 Heracles Almelo 17 9 3 5 27 21 30
5 Vitesse Arnhem 17 8 4 5 35 17 28
6 Utrecht 17 7 5 5 28 25 26
7 Groningen 17 7 5 5 21 22 26
-------------------------
8 PEC Zwolle 17 7 4 6 28 25 25
9 NEC Nijmegen 16 7 3 6 20 18 24
10 Heerenveen 16 5 5 6 25 28 20
11 AZ Alkmaar 17 5 4 8 23 28 19
12 ADO Den Haag 16 3 8 5 21 26 17
13 Excelsior 16 4 5 7 19 27 17
14 Roda JC Kerkrade 16 3 7 6 12 27 16
15 Willem II Tilburg 16 3 6 7 21 23 15
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede 17 3 4 10 18 41 13
17 SC Cambuur 16 1 7 8 18 42 10
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 16 1 2 13 14 37 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 20
Excelsior v SC Cambuur (1130)
NEC Nijmegen v Feyenoord (1330)
Heerenveen v ADO Den Haag (1330)
Willem II Tilburg v Roda JC Kerkrade (1330)
Ajax Amsterdam v Graafschap Doetinchem (1545)