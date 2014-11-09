Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
FC Dordrecht 0 Twente Enschede 4
Heracles Almelo 1 PSV Eindhoven 2
SC Cambuur 2 Ajax Amsterdam 4
Vitesse Arnhem 0 Feyenoord 0
Saturday, November 8
ADO Den Haag 3 Willem II Tilburg 2
NAC Breda 0 AZ Alkmaar 1
PEC Zwolle 2 Groningen 0
Heerenveen 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2
Friday, November 7
Excelsior 2 Utrecht 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 12 10 0 2 33 9 30
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 12 8 2 2 28 14 26
-------------------------
3 Twente Enschede 12 5 6 1 23 12 21
-------------------------
4 Feyenoord 12 6 3 3 17 7 21
5 PEC Zwolle 12 6 2 4 20 16 20
6 AZ Alkmaar 12 5 3 4 19 20 18
7 Heerenveen 12 4 5 3 17 15 17
-------------------------
8 SC Cambuur 12 4 5 3 20 19 17
9 Utrecht 12 5 2 5 18 22 17
10 Groningen 12 5 2 5 13 19 17
11 Vitesse Arnhem 12 4 4 4 27 21 16
12 Willem II Tilburg 12 5 1 6 18 19 16
13 Excelsior 12 3 6 3 18 21 15
14 ADO Den Haag 12 3 4 5 17 20 13
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 12 3 3 6 17 25 12
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda 12 2 4 6 14 27 10
17 Heracles Almelo 12 2 0 10 18 29 6
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 12 1 2 9 9 31 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation