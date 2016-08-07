Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 7
AZ Alkmaar 2 Heerenveen 2
Groningen 0 Feyenoord 5
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Heracles Almelo 1
Sparta Rotterdam 1 Ajax Amsterdam 3
Saturday, August 6
ADO Den Haag 3 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
Twente Enschede 1 Excelsior 2
Utrecht 1 PSV Eindhoven 2
Willem II Tilburg 1 Vitesse Arnhem 4
Friday, August 5
NEC Nijmegen 1 PEC Zwolle 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
-------------------------
2 Vitesse Arnhem 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
-------------------------
3 ADO Den Haag 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
4 Ajax Amsterdam 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
5 Excelsior 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 PSV Eindhoven 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 AZ Alkmaar 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Heerenveen 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
-------------------------
9 Heracles Almelo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 NEC Nijmegen 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 PEC Zwolle 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
13 Twente Enschede 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Utrecht 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Sparta Rotterdam 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
-------------------------
16 Willem II Tilburg 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
17 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
-------------------------
18 Groningen 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-8: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation