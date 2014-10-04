Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 4
Utrecht 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 3
Heracles Almelo 6 NAC Breda 1
SC Cambuur 4 FC Dordrecht 1
Willem II Tilburg 2 Heerenveen 1
Friday, October 3
Vitesse Arnhem 6 ADO Den Haag 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 7 5 0 2 19 7 15
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 7 5 0 2 16 10 15
-------------------------
3 PEC Zwolle 7 5 0 2 14 9 15
-------------------------
4 SC Cambuur 8 4 3 1 15 11 15
5 Heerenveen 8 4 2 2 11 7 14
6 Twente Enschede 7 3 4 0 13 7 13
7 AZ Alkmaar 7 4 0 3 11 10 12
-------------------------
8 Groningen 7 4 0 3 9 10 12
9 Willem II Tilburg 8 4 0 4 11 10 12
10 Vitesse Arnhem 8 3 2 3 20 15 11
11 Utrecht 8 3 1 4 9 13 10
12 Excelsior 7 2 3 2 10 11 9
13 Feyenoord 7 2 2 3 8 6 8
14 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 8 2 2 4 10 15 8
15 NAC Breda 8 2 2 4 11 22 8
-------------------------
16 ADO Den Haag 8 1 3 4 11 16 6
17 FC Dordrecht 8 1 2 5 8 18 5
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 8 1 0 7 12 21 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 5
PSV Eindhoven v Excelsior (1030)
AZ Alkmaar v Twente Enschede (1230)
Feyenoord v Groningen (1230)
Ajax Amsterdam v PEC Zwolle (1445)