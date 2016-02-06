Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 6
ADO Den Haag 2 Roda JC Kerkrade 2
AZ Alkmaar 1 Vitesse Arnhem 0
Heracles Almelo 2 PEC Zwolle 0
Heerenveen 1 Twente Enschede 3
Friday, February 5
Excelsior 0 Willem II Tilburg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 21 15 5 1 55 24 50
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 21 15 4 2 49 13 49
-------------------------
3 Heracles Almelo 22 11 5 6 31 26 38
-------------------------
4 Feyenoord 21 11 3 7 40 28 36
5 NEC Nijmegen 21 10 4 7 26 22 34
6 AZ Alkmaar 22 10 4 8 35 31 34
7 Vitesse Arnhem 22 9 6 7 38 20 33
-------------------------
8 Utrecht 21 9 5 7 34 30 32
9 Groningen 21 8 7 6 26 28 31
10 PEC Zwolle 22 8 5 9 35 34 29
11 Heerenveen 22 8 5 9 34 42 29
12 ADO Den Haag 22 6 9 7 32 33 27
13 Roda JC Kerkrade 22 5 9 8 20 35 24
14 Twente Enschede 22 6 4 12 30 49 22
15 Willem II Tilburg 22 4 9 9 26 30 21
-------------------------
16 Excelsior 22 4 7 11 21 37 19
17 SC Cambuur 21 2 7 12 24 51 13
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 21 3 2 16 23 46 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 7
Ajax Amsterdam v Feyenoord (1130)
Graafschap Doetinchem v NEC Nijmegen (1330)
Groningen v SC Cambuur (1330)
Utrecht v PSV Eindhoven (1545)