Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 NEC Nijmegen 0 Willem II Tilburg 0 PEC Zwolle 1 Groningen 2 RKC Waalwijk 1 VVV-Venlo 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Heracles Almelo 1 Friday, September 21 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Utrecht 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Twente Enschede 5 5 0 0 15 4 15 ------------------------- 2 Vitesse Arnhem 6 4 2 0 10 3 14 ------------------------- 3 Ajax Amsterdam 5 3 2 0 17 5 11 4 Utrecht 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 ------------------------- 5 Feyenoord 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 6 PSV Eindhoven 5 3 0 2 15 6 9 7 RKC Waalwijk 6 2 3 1 8 8 9 8 ADO Den Haag 5 2 2 1 11 8 8 ------------------------- 9 AZ Alkmaar 5 2 2 1 10 8 8 10 NEC Nijmegen 6 2 2 2 10 11 8 11 Groningen 6 2 1 3 6 12 7 12 Heracles Almelo 6 1 3 2 7 9 6 13 Roda JC Kerkrade 6 1 1 4 4 12 4 14 Heerenveen 5 0 3 2 4 8 3 15 VVV-Venlo 6 0 3 3 7 12 3 ------------------------- 16 Willem II Tilburg 6 0 3 3 4 13 3 17 NAC Breda 5 0 2 3 3 10 2 ------------------------- 18 PEC Zwolle 6 0 2 4 3 11 2 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 ADO Den Haag v Ajax Amsterdam (1030) Twente Enschede v Heerenveen (1230) NAC Breda v AZ Alkmaar (1230) PSV Eindhoven v Feyenoord (1430)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.