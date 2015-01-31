Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 31
Excelsior 0 NAC Breda 0
Groningen 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
Twente Enschede 2 SC Cambuur 1
PSV Eindhoven 2 Willem II Tilburg 1
Friday, January 30
FC Dordrecht 0 Heerenveen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 20 17 1 2 53 16 52
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 19 13 4 2 45 17 43
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 19 10 5 4 33 16 35
-------------------------
4 Twente Enschede 20 9 7 4 36 25 34
5 PEC Zwolle 19 10 3 6 36 23 33
6 AZ Alkmaar 19 9 5 5 29 26 32
7 Heerenveen 20 7 8 5 27 23 29
-------------------------
8 Groningen 20 7 7 6 23 28 28
9 SC Cambuur 20 7 6 7 31 31 27
10 Utrecht 19 7 3 9 33 37 24
11 Willem II Tilburg 20 7 3 10 27 31 24
12 Vitesse Arnhem 19 5 7 7 36 32 22
13 Excelsior 20 4 9 7 26 37 21
14 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 20 5 4 11 23 39 19
15 ADO Den Haag 19 3 8 8 24 32 17
-------------------------
16 Heracles Almelo 19 5 1 13 27 41 16
17 NAC Breda 20 3 6 11 17 41 15
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 20 2 5 13 13 44 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 1
Feyenoord v ADO Den Haag (1130)
Utrecht v PEC Zwolle (1330)
Vitesse Arnhem v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)
AZ Alkmaar v Heracles Almelo (1545)