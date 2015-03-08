Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Excelsior 0 Groningen 2 FC Dordrecht 0 Utrecht 6 AZ Alkmaar 2 Feyenoord 3 NAC Breda 0 Saturday, March 7 ADO Den Haag 0 Heerenveen 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 PSV Eindhoven 3 Heracles Almelo 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1 PEC Zwolle 6 SC Cambuur 1 Friday, March 6 Willem II Tilburg 2 Twente Enschede 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 26 22 1 3 69 22 67 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 26 17 5 4 56 24 56 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 26 14 6 6 44 25 48 ------------------------- 4 AZ Alkmaar 26 14 5 7 45 39 47 5 PEC Zwolle 26 13 3 10 51 34 42 6 Vitesse Arnhem 26 11 8 7 47 35 41 7 Heerenveen 26 11 8 7 39 30 41 ------------------------- 8 Groningen 26 8 10 8 32 39 34 9 Twente Enschede * 26 9 9 8 43 39 33 10 SC Cambuur 26 9 6 11 37 44 33 11 Utrecht 26 9 5 12 47 47 32 12 Willem II Tilburg 26 9 5 12 34 38 32 13 Excelsior 26 6 11 9 35 43 29 14 ADO Den Haag 26 6 10 10 34 40 28 15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 26 6 5 15 26 48 23 ------------------------- 16 Heracles Almelo 26 6 4 16 34 52 22 17 NAC Breda 26 4 7 15 22 52 19 ------------------------- 18 FC Dordrecht 26 3 6 17 16 60 15 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S