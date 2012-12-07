Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, December 7 Heracles Almelo 1 Utrecht 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Twente Enschede 15 10 4 1 29 9 34 ------------------------- 2 Vitesse Arnhem 15 10 4 1 30 11 34 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 15 11 0 4 50 16 33 4 Ajax Amsterdam 15 8 6 1 36 18 30 ------------------------- 5 Feyenoord 15 9 3 3 30 18 30 6 Utrecht 16 7 5 4 21 18 26 7 NEC Nijmegen 15 6 5 4 23 25 23 8 ADO Den Haag 15 4 7 4 25 25 19 ------------------------- 9 Groningen 15 5 4 6 17 24 19 10 Heracles Almelo 16 4 7 5 32 31 19 11 RKC Waalwijk 15 4 5 6 20 20 17 12 AZ Alkmaar 15 3 5 7 21 28 14 13 Heerenveen 15 3 5 7 20 30 14 14 PEC Zwolle 15 3 4 8 14 25 13 15 NAC Breda 15 3 3 9 12 29 12 ------------------------- 16 VVV-Venlo 15 2 5 8 17 33 11 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 15 2 4 9 14 31 10 ------------------------- 18 Willem II Tilburg 15 2 4 9 14 34 10 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 8 RKC Waalwijk v NEC Nijmegen (1745) ADO Den Haag v PEC Zwolle (1845) AZ Alkmaar v Willem II Tilburg (1845) Ajax Amsterdam v Groningen (1945) Sunday, December 9 Heerenveen v Roda JC Kerkrade (1130) NAC Breda v Feyenoord (1330) VVV-Venlo v Vitesse Arnhem (1330) PSV Eindhoven v Twente Enschede (1530)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.