Jan 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 14 Heracles Almelo 1 Groningen 4 PSV Eindhoven 2 Excelsior 0 Heerenveen 2 ADO Den Haag 0 Sparta Rotterdam 1 Utrecht 2 Friday, January 13 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 AZ Alkmaar 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 17 13 3 1 47 12 42 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 17 11 4 2 35 13 37 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 18 10 7 1 27 8 37 ------------------------- 4 Heerenveen 18 9 5 4 34 20 32 5 AZ Alkmaar 18 8 7 3 32 24 31 6 Utrecht 18 7 7 4 28 23 28 7 Twente Enschede 17 6 6 5 26 23 24 ------------------------- 8 Vitesse Arnhem 17 6 5 6 24 22 23 9 Groningen 18 6 5 7 27 26 23 10 Heracles Almelo 18 5 6 7 22 29 21 11 Willem II Tilburg 17 4 7 6 12 19 19 12 NEC Nijmegen 17 4 7 6 18 28 19 13 Sparta Rotterdam 18 4 5 9 23 31 17 14 ADO Den Haag 18 5 2 11 16 31 17 15 Excelsior 18 4 4 10 23 34 16 ------------------------- 16 PEC Zwolle 17 3 5 9 13 34 14 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 17 1 10 6 8 21 13 ------------------------- 18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 18 3 3 12 15 32 12 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 15 Roda JC Kerkrade v Feyenoord (1130) PEC Zwolle v Ajax Amsterdam (1330) Vitesse Arnhem v Twente Enschede (1330) Willem II Tilburg v NEC Nijmegen (1545)