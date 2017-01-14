Jan 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 14
Heracles Almelo 1 Groningen 4
PSV Eindhoven 2 Excelsior 0
Heerenveen 2 ADO Den Haag 0
Sparta Rotterdam 1 Utrecht 2
Friday, January 13
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 AZ Alkmaar 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 17 13 3 1 47 12 42
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 17 11 4 2 35 13 37
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 18 10 7 1 27 8 37
-------------------------
4 Heerenveen 18 9 5 4 34 20 32
5 AZ Alkmaar 18 8 7 3 32 24 31
6 Utrecht 18 7 7 4 28 23 28
7 Twente Enschede 17 6 6 5 26 23 24
-------------------------
8 Vitesse Arnhem 17 6 5 6 24 22 23
9 Groningen 18 6 5 7 27 26 23
10 Heracles Almelo 18 5 6 7 22 29 21
11 Willem II Tilburg 17 4 7 6 12 19 19
12 NEC Nijmegen 17 4 7 6 18 28 19
13 Sparta Rotterdam 18 4 5 9 23 31 17
14 ADO Den Haag 18 5 2 11 16 31 17
15 Excelsior 18 4 4 10 23 34 16
-------------------------
16 PEC Zwolle 17 3 5 9 13 34 14
17 Roda JC Kerkrade 17 1 10 6 8 21 13
-------------------------
18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 18 3 3 12 15 32 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 15
Roda JC Kerkrade v Feyenoord (1130)
PEC Zwolle v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)
Vitesse Arnhem v Twente Enschede (1330)
Willem II Tilburg v NEC Nijmegen (1545)