Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Ajax Amsterdam 0 PEC Zwolle 0
AZ Alkmaar 2 Twente Enschede 2
Feyenoord 4 Groningen 0
PSV Eindhoven 3 Excelsior 0
Saturday, October 4
Utrecht 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 3
Heracles Almelo 6 NAC Breda 1
SC Cambuur 4 FC Dordrecht 1
Willem II Tilburg 2 Heerenveen 1
Friday, October 3
Vitesse Arnhem 6 ADO Den Haag 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 8 6 0 2 22 7 18
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 8 5 1 2 16 10 16
-------------------------
3 PEC Zwolle 8 5 1 2 14 9 16
-------------------------
4 SC Cambuur 8 4 3 1 15 11 15
5 Twente Enschede 8 3 5 0 15 9 14
6 Heerenveen 8 4 2 2 11 7 14
7 AZ Alkmaar 8 4 1 3 13 12 13
-------------------------
8 Willem II Tilburg 8 4 0 4 11 10 12
9 Groningen 8 4 0 4 9 14 12
10 Feyenoord 8 3 2 3 12 6 11
11 Vitesse Arnhem 8 3 2 3 20 15 11
12 Utrecht 8 3 1 4 9 13 10
13 Excelsior 8 2 3 3 10 14 9
14 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 8 2 2 4 10 15 8
15 NAC Breda 8 2 2 4 11 22 8
-------------------------
16 ADO Den Haag 8 1 3 4 11 16 6
17 FC Dordrecht 8 1 2 5 8 18 5
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 8 1 0 7 12 21 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation