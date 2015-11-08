Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 8
Feyenoord 1 Ajax Amsterdam 1
PSV Eindhoven 3 Utrecht 1
SC Cambuur 2 Groningen 2
Vitesse Arnhem 0 AZ Alkmaar 2
Saturday, November 7
Twente Enschede 1 Heerenveen 4
NEC Nijmegen 2 Graafschap Doetinchem 0
PEC Zwolle 1 Heracles Almelo 1
Willem II Tilburg 2 Excelsior 3
Friday, November 6
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 ADO Den Haag 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 12 9 2 1 31 6 29
-------------------------
2 PSV Eindhoven 12 8 3 1 32 14 27
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 12 8 2 2 23 12 26
-------------------------
4 Heracles Almelo 12 8 1 3 22 12 25
5 Vitesse Arnhem 12 6 2 4 26 12 20
6 NEC Nijmegen 12 6 2 4 16 12 20
7 PEC Zwolle 12 5 3 4 17 17 18
-------------------------
8 Groningen 12 5 3 4 15 17 18
9 Utrecht 12 4 4 4 20 20 16
10 AZ Alkmaar 12 4 3 5 17 19 15
11 Excelsior 12 4 3 5 15 20 15
12 Heerenveen 12 3 5 4 17 19 14
13 Roda JC Kerkrade 12 3 5 4 11 18 14
14 ADO Den Haag 12 2 6 4 16 21 12
15 Twente Enschede 12 2 3 7 13 26 9
-------------------------
16 Willem II Tilburg 12 1 4 7 12 19 7
17 SC Cambuur 12 0 7 5 12 30 7
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 12 0 2 10 9 30 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation