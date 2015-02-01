Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 1 AZ Alkmaar 3 Heracles Almelo 1 Utrecht 0 PEC Zwolle 2 Feyenoord 2 ADO Den Haag 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Saturday, January 31 Excelsior 0 NAC Breda 0 Groningen 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Twente Enschede 2 SC Cambuur 1 PSV Eindhoven 2 Willem II Tilburg 1 Friday, January 30 FC Dordrecht 0 Heerenveen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 20 17 1 2 53 16 52 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 20 13 4 3 45 18 43 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 20 11 5 4 35 17 38 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 20 11 3 6 38 23 36 5 AZ Alkmaar 20 10 5 5 32 27 35 6 Twente Enschede 20 9 7 4 36 25 34 7 Heerenveen 20 7 8 5 27 23 29 ------------------------- 8 Groningen 20 7 7 6 23 28 28 9 SC Cambuur 20 7 6 7 31 31 27 10 Vitesse Arnhem 20 6 7 7 37 32 25 11 Willem II Tilburg 20 7 3 10 27 31 24 12 Utrecht 20 7 3 10 33 39 24 13 Excelsior 20 4 9 7 26 37 21 14 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 20 5 4 11 23 39 19 15 ADO Den Haag 20 3 8 9 25 34 17 ------------------------- 16 Heracles Almelo 20 5 1 14 28 44 16 17 NAC Breda 20 3 6 11 17 41 15 ------------------------- 18 FC Dordrecht 20 2 5 13 13 44 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S