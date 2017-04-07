Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, April 7 Sparta Rotterdam 2 Excelsior 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 29 23 3 3 77 19 72 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 29 21 6 2 62 19 69 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 29 19 8 2 56 20 65 ------------------------- 4 Utrecht 29 14 8 7 46 34 50 5 Vitesse Arnhem 29 13 6 10 44 34 45 6 AZ Alkmaar 29 10 12 7 48 44 42 7 Twente Enschede 29 11 9 9 41 39 42 ------------------------- 8 Heerenveen 29 11 7 11 49 40 40 9 Heracles Almelo 29 9 7 13 41 48 34 10 Groningen 29 7 12 10 38 40 33 11 Willem II Tilburg 29 8 9 12 26 34 33 12 PEC Zwolle 29 8 7 14 32 53 31 13 NEC Nijmegen 29 7 7 15 27 49 28 14 ADO Den Haag 29 8 4 17 27 50 28 15 Excelsior 30 6 10 14 37 56 28 15 Sparta Rotterdam 30 7 7 16 37 56 28 ------------------------- 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 29 5 11 13 21 45 26 ------------------------- 18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 29 6 5 18 28 57 23 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Vitesse Arnhem v Heerenveen (1630) ADO Den Haag v Groningen (1745) NEC Nijmegen v Ajax Amsterdam (1745) Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Heracles Almelo (1845) Sunday, April 9 AZ Alkmaar v Roda JC Kerkrade (1030) Utrecht v Twente Enschede (1230) PEC Zwolle v Feyenoord (1230) PSV Eindhoven v Willem II Tilburg (1445)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0