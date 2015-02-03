Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, February 3
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Excelsior 0
NAC Breda 0 PSV Eindhoven 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 21 18 1 2 55 16 55
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 20 13 4 3 45 18 43
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 20 11 5 4 35 17 38
-------------------------
4 PEC Zwolle 20 11 3 6 38 23 36
5 AZ Alkmaar 20 10 5 5 32 27 35
6 Twente Enschede 20 9 7 4 36 25 34
7 Heerenveen 20 7 8 5 27 23 29
-------------------------
8 Groningen 20 7 7 6 23 28 28
9 SC Cambuur 20 7 6 7 31 31 27
10 Vitesse Arnhem 20 6 7 7 37 32 25
11 Willem II Tilburg 20 7 3 10 27 31 24
12 Utrecht 20 7 3 10 33 39 24
13 Excelsior 21 4 10 7 26 37 22
14 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 21 5 5 11 23 39 20
15 ADO Den Haag 20 3 8 9 25 34 17
-------------------------
16 Heracles Almelo 20 5 1 14 28 44 16
17 NAC Breda 21 3 6 12 17 43 15
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 20 2 5 13 13 44 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, February 4
ADO Den Haag v Twente Enschede (1730)
Heerenveen v Feyenoord (1730)
PEC Zwolle v FC Dordrecht (1845)
SC Cambuur v Vitesse Arnhem (1945)
Willem II Tilburg v Utrecht (1945)
Thursday, February 5
Heracles Almelo v Groningen (1730)
Ajax Amsterdam v AZ Alkmaar (1945)
Saturday, February 7
FC Dordrecht v ADO Den Haag (1730)
Twente Enschede v Excelsior (1730)
Heerenveen v PEC Zwolle (1845)
NAC Breda v Vitesse Arnhem (1945)
PSV Eindhoven v Utrecht (1945)
Sunday, February 8
Feyenoord v SC Cambuur (1130)
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)
Willem II Tilburg v Heracles Almelo (1330)
Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1545)