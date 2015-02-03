Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 3 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Excelsior 0 NAC Breda 0 PSV Eindhoven 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 21 18 1 2 55 16 55 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 20 13 4 3 45 18 43 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 20 11 5 4 35 17 38 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 20 11 3 6 38 23 36 5 AZ Alkmaar 20 10 5 5 32 27 35 6 Twente Enschede 20 9 7 4 36 25 34 7 Heerenveen 20 7 8 5 27 23 29 ------------------------- 8 Groningen 20 7 7 6 23 28 28 9 SC Cambuur 20 7 6 7 31 31 27 10 Vitesse Arnhem 20 6 7 7 37 32 25 11 Willem II Tilburg 20 7 3 10 27 31 24 12 Utrecht 20 7 3 10 33 39 24 13 Excelsior 21 4 10 7 26 37 22 14 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 21 5 5 11 23 39 20 15 ADO Den Haag 20 3 8 9 25 34 17 ------------------------- 16 Heracles Almelo 20 5 1 14 28 44 16 17 NAC Breda 21 3 6 12 17 43 15 ------------------------- 18 FC Dordrecht 20 2 5 13 13 44 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, February 4 ADO Den Haag v Twente Enschede (1730) Heerenveen v Feyenoord (1730) PEC Zwolle v FC Dordrecht (1845) SC Cambuur v Vitesse Arnhem (1945) Willem II Tilburg v Utrecht (1945) Thursday, February 5 Heracles Almelo v Groningen (1730) Ajax Amsterdam v AZ Alkmaar (1945) Saturday, February 7 FC Dordrecht v ADO Den Haag (1730) Twente Enschede v Excelsior (1730) Heerenveen v PEC Zwolle (1845) NAC Breda v Vitesse Arnhem (1945) PSV Eindhoven v Utrecht (1945) Sunday, February 8 Feyenoord v SC Cambuur (1130) Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Ajax Amsterdam (1330) Willem II Tilburg v Heracles Almelo (1330) Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1545)