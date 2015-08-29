Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 29
Excelsior 3 Graafschap Doetinchem 0
Utrecht 2 Groningen 0
Heracles Almelo 2 Twente Enschede 0
Heerenveen 1 PEC Zwolle 1
Friday, August 28
Willem II Tilburg 0 NEC Nijmegen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 3 3 0 0 8 0 9
-------------------------
2 Feyenoord 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
-------------------------
3 Heracles Almelo 4 3 0 1 12 4 9
-------------------------
4 PEC Zwolle 4 2 2 0 8 4 8
5 Roda JC Kerkrade 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
6 Heerenveen 4 1 3 0 6 4 6
7 NEC Nijmegen 4 2 0 2 2 5 6
-------------------------
8 ADO Den Haag 3 1 2 0 7 4 5
9 PSV Eindhoven 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
10 Utrecht 4 1 2 1 6 5 5
11 Vitesse Arnhem 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
12 Excelsior 4 1 1 2 5 5 4
13 Groningen 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
14 AZ Alkmaar 3 0 2 1 2 5 2
15 Willem II Tilburg 4 0 2 2 1 5 2
-------------------------
16 SC Cambuur 3 0 1 2 3 10 1
17 Twente Enschede 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 4 0 0 4 1 10 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 30
Ajax Amsterdam v ADO Den Haag (1030)
AZ Alkmaar v Roda JC Kerkrade (1230)
Vitesse Arnhem v SC Cambuur (1230)
PSV Eindhoven v Feyenoord (1445)